50 test Covid positive in two days in heart of Capital

On Friday, 11 cases were reported from in and around the colony, taking the number of active cases to 21, sparking concerns of a rapid spread in the colony where over 5,000 people live.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Covid cases in Manacaud continued to remain a spot of bother for authorities with 21 more   testing positive on Saturday, following the 29 confirmed cases reported from the area on Friday.  Those from  Manacaud, Kuryathi, Chalai and Arannoor wards of the corporation were tested at the Manacaud PHC . Of the total cases reported on Saturday, eight are from Manacaud ward while seven are from Karimadom Colony. 

On Friday, 11 cases were reported from in and around the colony, taking the number of active cases to 21, sparking concerns of a rapid spread in the colony where over 5,000 people live. “Comparatively cases in the colony are less. We will be conducting more tests in the coming days. At least 100 tests will be done on Sunday also. We are also planning to conduct tests at various establishments in the region. The focus is also on vulnerable groups. Most of the  people who underwent the tests are  from families where positive cases have been reported. Eleven members of a family tested positive,” said a health official.  

According to him, “the residents of Karimadom Colony are  mostly employed in Chalai market. Even when there were restrictions, they used to go out for work as early as 3am “.Simi Jyothish, councillor, Manacaud ward,  said the people had greatly compromised on Covid preventive measures.  “At first we were able to support everyone by supplying them. But now, there is a lack of aid on that front and people themselves are not adhering to  the restrictions,” she added.

