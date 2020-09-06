590 test Covid positive, cases continue to rise

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After the relative decline seen in the number of fresh cases reported recently, 590 people —574 of them through local transmission— on Saturday tested positive for Covid in the district along with four deaths. The deceased are Vijaya Kumar, 61, from Kilimanoor, Maniyan Nadar,70, from Vellayani, V K Devasia,73, from Palode and Shyamala , 62, from Vellarada. The rising trend seen in the total number of new cases reported from the city after the lifting of lockdown restrictions in mid August, meanwhile, continues.

Forty-one new Covid cases spread across four wards in Manacaud were announced on Saturday while Karamana alone reported 17 fresh cases. Poojappura reported 17 cases, of which 16 are from Poojappura Central Prison. Eight cases were reported from Peroorkada while seven were reported from Pachalloor followed by Thiruvallom with six.

Rajani Nagar in the city also reported nine cases. In the rural region, Nellimoodu reported 13 cases and Amaravila 11 cases. Fresh cases were also reported from Varkala (four), Vilappilsala (five), Marayamuttom (six) and Thirupuram (five).

As many as 512 recoveries were also reported on Saturday. Thirteen health workers are also among those who tested positive. In all, 1,200 people are newly under observation in the district. Those currently in hospital isolation stand at 3,537 while 17,413 people are in home quarantine. On the day, 506 people were newly admitted to hospital with symptoms and 426 patients were discharged. While 332 samples were sent for testing. 397 results were received on the day.