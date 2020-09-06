STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

590 test Covid positive, cases continue to rise

Forty-one new Covid cases spread across four wards in Manacaud were announced on Saturday while Karamana alone reported 17 fresh cases.

Published: 06th September 2020 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After the relative decline seen in the number of fresh cases reported recently,  590 people —574 of them through local transmission—  on Saturday  tested positive for Covid in the district along with four deaths. The deceased are Vijaya Kumar, 61, from Kilimanoor, Maniyan Nadar,70, from Vellayani, V K Devasia,73, from Palode and Shyamala , 62, from Vellarada.  The rising trend seen in the total number of new cases reported from the city after the lifting of lockdown restrictions in mid August, meanwhile, continues. 

Forty-one new Covid cases spread across four wards in Manacaud were announced on Saturday while Karamana alone reported 17 fresh cases. Poojappura reported 17 cases, of which 16 are from Poojappura Central Prison. Eight cases were reported from Peroorkada while seven were reported from Pachalloor followed by Thiruvallom with six.

Rajani Nagar in the city also reported nine cases.  In the rural region, Nellimoodu reported 13 cases and Amaravila 11 cases.  Fresh cases were also reported from Varkala (four), Vilappilsala (five), Marayamuttom (six) and Thirupuram (five). 

As many as 512 recoveries were also reported on Saturday. Thirteen health workers are also among those who tested positive. In all, 1,200 people are newly under observation in the district. Those currently in hospital isolation stand at 3,537 while 17,413 people are in home quarantine. On the day, 506 people were newly admitted to hospital with symptoms and 426 patients were discharged. While 332 samples were sent for testing. 397 results were received on the day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
K K Shailaja
Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja named ‘Top Thinker’ by UK magazine
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp