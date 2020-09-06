STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala police should probe links with the state: BJP

According to the BJP state chief,  bomb-making by the CPM cadre  in Kannur is taking place with the connivance of the party brass.

BJP president K Surendran

BJP president K Surendran. (File photo| Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After evidence emerged of high-profile persons in Kerala having links with the Karnataka narcotics case,  the LDF government should order a thorough probe by the state police into such links, BJP state chief K Surendran said here on Saturday. Surendran told reporters that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s reluctance  to order a probe by state agencies shows that he wants to protect those involved.

“There is clear evidence that narcotics case accused Anoop Mohammad and Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, had engaged in financial transactions over the past several years. Still, the Kerala Police and the Narcotics Cell  chose to ignore it,” he said. The BJP leader said many film personalities have links with the drug mafia in Karnataka. “If the Karnataka government could ask its state Crime Branch to probe the case despite an ongoing investigation by the Narcotics Control Bureau, what prevents Kerala from ordering a similar investigation,” said Surendran. 

Violence in Kannur
According to the BJP state chief,  bomb-making by the CPM cadre  in Kannur is taking place with the connivance of the party brass. Alleging that the CPM was gearing up for large-scale violence, Surendran said the bombs, which were being made in Kathirur, were  meant to be used across the state. 

Secretariat fire

Surendran said nothing was likely to emerge from the ongoing probe into the Secretariat fire. He said including CPM-supporters in the probe team was aimed at sabotaging the entire investigation. 
 

