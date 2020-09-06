STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Report on methods to tide over Covid crises released

The report gives due credit to the state government in its battle to combat the pandemic during the first phase. 

Published: 06th September 2020 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus sample testing

A blood test sample for COVID-19 (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government’s initiatives to overcome the hurdles caused by the pandemic lack farsightedness and sense of direction, claims the report released by the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Development Studies (RGIDS) at Indira Bhavan by Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala to KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran on Saturday. The committee recommended that short and long-term schemes should be implemented by the state government to tide over the crises the various sectors have been facing following Covid -19.

The report gives due credit to the state government in its battle to combat the pandemic during the first phase. But during the fag end of May, the number of Covid -19 tests were reduced which did not help the state or the people either. The promised institutional quarantine facility by the state government also went haywire. The 55-day lockdown from March 24 to May 17 also affected the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). The report was prepared by economist Dr B A Prakash and other leading economists.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
K K Shailaja
Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja named ‘Top Thinker’ by UK magazine
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp