Special team to probe attack on KPCC member’s house

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state police have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the attack on the residence of KPCC member and former Youth Congress state general secretary G Leena at Muttathara. Shankhumukham ACP in-charge Stuart Keeler will lead the seven-member team which also comprises Poonthura CI V S Sajikumar. The police decided to form a new team after it was alleged that Poonthura police had framed Leena’s son Likhin Krishna in the case.

Likhin, a KSU activist, was arrested on Friday and let off on bail later. Police said he along with a friend, whose details have not been revealed, vandalised the window panes of the house at 2am on Wednesday with Leena’s knowledge and approval to make it look like the handiwork of the local CPM workers. The police said that Nikhil had confessed to the crime and said that he acted on Leena’s directive. However, Leena and Congress workers alleged that the police had forced Likhin to confess to the crime.

The incident occurred early Wednesday morning. Though shards of glass from the broken window pane fell on the bed on which Leena had been sleeping, she escaped unhurt.Soon, she alleged that CPM workers were behind the attack and said Likhin had some altercation with local CPM workers recently. She also claimed that this was the second attack on her house. Leena, who belongs to the backward community, joined the Congress from CPM 15 years ago.

Commenting on the incident during his daily briefing, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the truth has come out finally. “It was a drama staged by Leena. The truth has come out from the investigation. The probe team is investigating for more details,” he said.