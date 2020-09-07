Kerala records 877 arrests, Thiruvananthapuram Rural tops list in COVID-19 protocol violations

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state police on Sunday arrested 877 persons in connection with Covid-19 protocol violations in the state. As many as 1,830 cases were registered and 89 vehicles seized. The police identified 7,840 people in the state who did not wear face masks. A total of seven cases were registered for quarantine violations.

Despite the rise in Covid-19 positive cases and community transmission, Thiruvananthapuram Rural has the most number of violators in the state. While 212 persons were arrested and 325 cases were registered in rural limits, a total of 197 cases were registered within the city. All other districts with the exception of Kollam reported violations below 100. Around 217 cases were recorded in Kollam city. Malappuram, Wayanad Kannur and Kasaragod districts which also have a spike in positive cases witnessed lesser number of violations.