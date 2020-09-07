Rs 20-crore Nabard aid to boost Jalasamrudhi project

M S Vidyanandan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The integrated water conservation project ‘Jalasamrudhi’ at Kattakada in Thiruvananthapuram is poised for a big expansion with the state government promising an assistance worth Rs 20 crore through Nabard.

Launched in March 2017, Jalasamrudhi has helped in increasing the water level in the Kattakada constituency through a slew of measures ranging from well recharging to renovation of canals and construction of farm ponds.

The man behind the project, I B Sathish, MLA, said that the assistance will help undertake new programmes like the protection of springs and sacred groves besides ensuring continuity of the ongoing initiatives. “So far, we were depended on the existing schemes and plan funds of various departments which had limited scope for improvisation. The financial aid will help us to be more imaginative and implement tailor-made projects. The detailed project report has been submitted to the Nabard,” Sathish told TNIE.

The components of the DPR include increasing the storage capacity of ponds and streams, measures for groundwater recharge, soil and water conservation, cultivation of fodder grass and construction of earthen bunds. “The major initiative proposed is to increase the area of surface water bodies through desilting and other restoration works. It will help the recharging of wells in nearby areas.

As many as 147 water bodies have been identified for this,” said Nizamudeen A, State Land Use Commissioner and chief coordinator of the project. Another plan is to have live fencing with locally adaptable species like Glyricidia and Thespesia for a total length of 18km. Also, a recharging mechanism has been proposed for 50 public wells using roof water from nearby buildings. The conservation plan for springs will help prevent contamination and improve recharging of the aquifer.

A proposal to protect the sacred groves with live fencing is also there. An outer ring has been proposed for them with around 200 plant species which would include medicinal plants and bamboo. Geotextiles will be widely used for the protection of stream banks. A total of 81 check dams have been proposed.

Jalasamrudhi had recently won the award of excellence at the National Water Innovation Summit organised in association with the Union Ministry of Water Resources. In 2019, the project was introduced as a noble integrated model for water conservation at World Reconstruction Conference in Geneva.

Achievements

Artificial recharging of wells implemented at 40 institutions. An average 16 lakh litres of water is being captured under each project every year. Visible improvement in the level of well water in nearby areas

327 farm ponds built. An average 30,000 m3 water is harvested at each location. Wells in downstream have become perennial

Aquaculture in 42 ponds each generating a revenue of around Rs 2-3 lakh to the local farmers.