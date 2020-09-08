500 kg ganja haul: Punjab native as kingpin

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after a special squad seized 500 kilogram of ganja, the biggest such haul in the state’s history, from a container truck at Korany near Attingal, the excise sleuths on Monday identified the kingpin of the narcotic supply chain.According to the excise, Raju Bhai -- a native of Punjab, but residing currently in Telangana -- is the main dealer and has several sub-agents in Kerala. Thrissur native Sebu is the key agent in the state. Apart from Sebu, Apesh of Manacaud in Thiruvananthapuram and Jithesh from Kannur were also involved. All the accused, however, went absconding and their phones were switched off.

G Harikrishna Pillai, Assistant Excise Commissioner, Excise Enforcement and Anti Narcotic Special Squad, told TNIE that efforts were on to nab the accused.“We have collected the details of key persons involved in bringing ganja to the state. Raju Bhai is the kingpin, based in Telangana. Though the accused went into hiding, a special team is tracing them. This is a big network but we will bring them to book soon,” Pillai said.

The truck landed in the excise net after supplying ganja to the dealers based in Kannur, Kozhikode and Thrissur. The Andhra Pradesh registered truck was intercepted by the squad around 9.30am on the National Highway at Korany when they were proceeding to Thiruvananthapuram to hand the narcotic to Apesh. Ganja was stuffed into 250 packets weighing 2 kilogram each and concealed in secret chambers on the top portion of the container. The raid was carried out following a tip-off received by the excise, Thiruvananthapuram range.

The truck was coming from Mysuru and entered the state via Kannur. The excise estimates the value of the consignment at around `20 crore. The truck’s driver and cleaner -- Krishna Yadav, a native of Jharkhand, and Kulwant Singh, a native of Punjab residing in Telangana -- were taken into custody.