Consider removing Covid alerts during phone calls: SHRC to State

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Human Rights Commission has asked the state government to seriously consider the demand to stop the Covid-19 alert message during phone calls. SHRC member P Mohanadas asked the chief secretary to submit an action taken report in three weeks.The commission’s direction came on a petition filed by the secretary of the Kerala Blind Association.

It said the people are well aware of the precautions to be taken and the ring back tone was unnecessary. The alert message is causing difficulty while making emergency calls, including those to the police and health workers. The commission observed that the demand was serious and that the authorities had the responsibility to resolve the issue immediately.