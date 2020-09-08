Navajeevanam project's second phase inaugurated

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Actor Mammootty inaugurated the second phase of the free dialysis centre started jointly by Sri Sathya Sai Orphanage Trust Kerala and Attingal Municipality at Govt Taluk Hospital, Attingal, under the Navajeevanam project on September 1. The centre was inaugurated by health minister K K Shailaja last year. The centre has already given free dialysis facility to around 10,000 underprivileged kidney patients till date.

"The dialysis is being done without taking any money from the patients. It's been a year since the project started. We hope to serve more patients with the inauguration of the second phase," said K N Anandakumar, founder and executive director.

MLA B Sathyan, Attingal Municipality chairman M Pradeep, Health Standing Committee chairman Avanavanchery Raju, ward member Sobhana Kumari, Dr Justin Jose, superintendent, Attingal Taluk Hospital, and Trust Director Board member Sreekanth P Krishnan took part in the ceremony.