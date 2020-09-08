Thiruvananthapuram records 614 recoveries, seven deaths

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district on Monday recorded one of the highest recoveries till day at 614, while 253 people tested positive for Covid, including seven deaths. The decrease in the number of fresh cases on Monday is attributed to the less number of tests done on Sunday. The deceased are Devaraj (65) from Parassala, Damayanthi (54) from Peringamala, Khalid (48) from Kattakada, Hareendra Babu (63) from Karumkulam, Shanthakumati (68) from Manacaud, Safiya Beevi (68) from Manacaud and Nabeesath Beevi (48) from Peringamala. A massive 237 persons were infected through local transmission.

The cases in the city continues to show an increasing trend as Karamana (12) , Nedungaud (5), Kuryathi ( 7), Manacaud (13), Medical College (5) and Peroorkada (3) continue to report more fresh cases. Eleven health workers are also among those who tested positive. A total of 1,037 people are newly under observation in the district.

As many as 3,486 people are currently under hospital isolation here while a total of 18,727 people are under home quarantine. On the day, 308 people were newly admitted to hospital with symptoms while 332 patients recovered from the illness and were discharged from hospitals. 197 samples were sent for testing. 413 results were received on the day.Counsellors called 2,307 people in quarantine and offered them mental support. A total of 591 people are under institutional quarantine in 72 centres in the district.

Containment zones

Karimadom Colony in Manacaud ward and Kuryathi Residents Association and MS Nagar in Kuryathi ward of Thiruvananthapuram city, Kallayam and Plavuvila of Karakulam panchayat, Punnakkulam and office ward of Kottukal panchayat and Pazhayakada of Thirupuram panchayat have been declared containment zones in the district.

665 arrested for violating protocol

T’Puram: The police on Monday arrested 665 people in connection with Covid-19 protocol violation in the state. A total of 1,430 cases were registered and 50 vehicles seized. The police identified 5,970 people in the state who did not wear face masks. A total of four cases were registered for violating quarantine . Despite the rise in Covid-19 positive cases and community transmission, Thiruvananthapuram Rural recorded the most number of violators in the state. In the rural limits, a total of 157persons were arrested and 209 cases registered. In the city limits, a total of 212 cases were registered. Kollam city limit recorded 141 cases while rural areas reported 571 cases. However, there were only five arrests in the district.