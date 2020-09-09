STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
562 test positive, spike in Rajaji Nagar Colony sparks concern

The colony that houses close to 4,000 people could lead to further spread of the virus

Published: 09th September 2020 06:40 AM

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district reported 562 new Covid positive cases and four deaths on Tuesday. Of them, 542 cases were instances of local transmission. The deceased are Nelson (89) from Chenkal, Prabhakaran Ashari (55) from Parassala, Rahuma Beevi (66) from Anchalumoodu and Mahesh (44) from Mulayara.The coronavirus spread in the rural regions continued unabated even as the city limits too showed a gradual increase in the four weeks since the lifting of lockdown restrictions. Sparking major concern, 19 persons tested positive in Rajaji Nagar Colony, in the heart of the city.

The colony that houses close to 4,000 people could lead to further spread of the virus in the coming days. Out of 50 tests on Monday, 17 turned positive. With two others having  tested positive there on Sunday, the total rose to 19. “During Onam, there were get-togethers and celebrations. We tried to restrict meetings but people went out due to Onam. We did expect a spike and the numbers now are worrying,” said M Jayalakshmi, Thampanoor ward councillor. 

Within the city limits, Muttathara (16), Manacaud (10), Pachalloor (10), Valiyavila (7), Kudappanakunnu (5), Powdikonam (4) and Pappanamcode (4) also reported fresh cases. The newly positive persons include 19 healthcare workers. The border areas near Parassala Karakkonam reported a spike with 12 fresh cases, followed by Aira (9).On Tuesday, 389 recoveries were also reported while 1,016 people were put under observation in the district.

New containment zones
District collector Navjot Khosa announced new containment zones in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. In the city limits, MLA road in Thrikkannapuram ward,  Vyasa Nagar in Kesavadasapuram ward, Ambedkar Nagar in Sreekaryam ward,  Prasanth Nagar, Neerazhi lane and Panayil of Ulloor ward, Odanvazhi in Thirumala ward, PG Residents Association region in Perunthanni ward, Aduppukoottan para of Thuruthumoola ward, Perekonam, Sathyan Nagar, Chavinji Vila and Malamelkunnu of Estate ward, Ayithadi and Pulayanarkotta in Aakulam ward and Punchakari ward are new containment zones. Mulakottukata in Vithura Panchayat, Idamannila in Navaikkulam, Thettichira and office ward in Azhoor, Malaikkal and Panappamkunnu in Kilimanoor are other containment zones. 

