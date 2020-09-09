697 arrested for violating Covid protocol

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police on Tuesday arrested 697 people for violating Covid-19 protocols in the state. A total of 1,748 cases were registered and 80 vehicles were seized. The police identified 6,894 people in the state who did not wear face masks. A total of five cases were registered for quarantine violations.

Despite the rise in positive cases and community transmission, Kollam Rural has the most number of violators in the state. In the Rural limits, 689 cases were registered while in the city limits, 209 cases were filed. Thiruvananthapuram Rural limit recorded 266 cases while the city reported 208 cases. Malappuram, Wayanad and Kannur districts which also recorded spike in in new cases witnessed less number of violations.

Kannur saw least number of violations with one arrest and four cases. Police said the patrolling and crackdown on Covid-19 violations will be intensified in the coming days due to rise in cases with unknown sources of infection.