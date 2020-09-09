A postcard campaign to elevate the status of Capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Aim of elevating the city corporation to the status of Greater Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, a group of youngsters from the city-based Facebook group, Trivandrum Indians, have come up with a postcard campaign with the#GreaterTrivandrumCorporation.As part of the campaign, postcards requesting the upgrading of city’s status are being sent to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan ahead of the local body elections.

“For a city to be converted into a greater municipal corporation, there should be a minimum population of 5 lakh. The city limits were broadened in 2010 with the inclusion of five panchayats. Although the move accounted for a population count of 10 lakh with the total area within the city coming to 214 sqkm, its status is yet to be elevated. However, Warangal in Telengana which has just a population of 8 lakh has been accorded the status of greater municipal corporation.

Hence, we decided to run a postcard campaign to prompt the concerned authorities to take all necessary steps to upgrade the status of the corporation and include it in the city development plans,” said Rasis R S, one of the members of the Trivandrum Indians group. Over 20 postcards have already been sent to the CM as part of the campaign and the group is inviting citizens to contribute to the cause by penning a message.