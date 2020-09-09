STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A postcard campaign to elevate the status of Capital

However, Warangal in Telengana which has just a population of 8 lakh has been accorded the status of greater municipal corporation.

Published: 09th September 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Aim of elevating the city corporation to the status of Greater Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, a group of youngsters from the city-based Facebook group, Trivandrum Indians, have come up with a postcard campaign with the#GreaterTrivandrumCorporation.As part of the campaign, postcards requesting the upgrading of city’s status are being sent to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan ahead of the local body elections.

“For a city to be converted into a greater municipal corporation, there should be a minimum population of 5 lakh. The city limits were broadened in 2010 with the inclusion of five panchayats. Although the move accounted for a population count of 10 lakh with the total area within the city coming to 214 sqkm, its status is yet to be elevated. However, Warangal in Telengana which has just a population of 8 lakh has been accorded the status of greater municipal corporation.

Hence, we decided to run a postcard campaign to prompt the concerned authorities to take all necessary steps to upgrade the status of the corporation and include it in the city development plans,” said Rasis R S, one of the members of the Trivandrum Indians group. Over 20 postcards have already been sent to the CM as part of the campaign and the group is inviting citizens to contribute to the cause by penning a message.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory. (Photo | AP)
AstraZeneca pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial after volunteer's illness
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp