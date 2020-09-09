STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt may reconsider decision on pay cut of junior doctors

At this critical juncture, a section of junior doctors leaving will affect man-management massively.

Published: 09th September 2020 06:38 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The government might go back on its decision to cut the salary of junior doctors. According to the health minister’s office, a proposal to ensure full salary for junior doctors without any cut has been forwarded to the finance department.  “The Covid situation is worsening and the health facilities will have to be fully equipped to deal with the caseload.

At this critical juncture, a section of junior doctors leaving will affect man-management massively. Also, it will send a wrong message to the whole team,” said an official with the health department. According to the minister’s office, it is the finance department which has to take a call on the salary cut. 

As many as 868 doctors under the Kerala Junior Doctors’ Association were of the stance that they would resign enmasse if a formal order hadn’t come by September 10 reversing the order to cut their salaries by 20 per cent as part of the salary challenge. In a press meet held on September 3, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had reiterated the government’s decision to cut the salary of junior doctors. He had also said that the government would not interfere in the decision of junior doctors to resign enmasse. 

