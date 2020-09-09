Sudheeran has last laugh on Jose K Mani ouster

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On the day when the UDF leadership decided to sever ties with the Jose K Mani faction of the Kerala Congress (Mani), former KPCC president VM Sudheeran maintained that his earlier dissent on Congress parting with the lone Rajya Sabha seat and “donating” it to junior Mani has been proved right now.

It should be recalled that when former chief minister Oommen Chandy and Muslim League MP P K Kunhalikutty scripted the drama during June 2018 in New Delhi to bring KC (M) back to the UDF fold to part with the lone Rajya Sabha seat of the Congress, there was widespread opposition within the Congress camp.

It later saw Jose quitting his Kottayam Lok Sabha seat and taking up the Rajya Sabha seat where senior leaders like Sudheeran and former Rajya Sabha deputy leader P J Kurien had strongly expressed their dissent. It also saw Sudheeran walking out of the UDF meeting and since then he has not attended any of its sittings in his capacity as former KPCC president.“The RS seat belonging to the Congress was donated to Jose K Mani compromising the interests of the party. I had expressed my displeasure then taking into account the interests of the party. My stand was absolutely right,” Sudheeran said in Facebook.