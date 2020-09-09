STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thiruvananthapuram: 107 inmates of psychosocial rehab centre test positive for Covid-19

The possibility of Covid spread here has been identified when a person ran away from the facility on Monday.

Published: 09th September 2020 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 107 people at a care centre at Vettinad in Thiruvananthapuram tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Santimandiram, a privately-run psychosocial rehabilitation centre, houses homeless and elderly people. With the new 107 cases, the total number of cases in Shantimandiram, which has 130 inmates and six staff, touched 112.

The possibility of Covid spread here has been identified when a person ran away from the facility on Monday. Police had tracked him down and he was tested positive. He is now admitted to the General Hospital.

On Tuesday, four others showed symptoms. They were taken to Nedumangad Taluk hospital where they tested positive for Covid.

"We urgently arranged for 140 tests in Vembayam health centre. The coordinator of the facility and his family are among the patients," said Anil Thekkada, health standing committee chairman, Vembayam panchayat.

All the patients will be quarantined at the care centre itself while the people, who are Covid negative, will be moved to Vembayam Panchayat's institutional quarantine centre at Vattappara. A team of 15 medical staff will work at the centre for the time being.

"The team will have three doctors. They will stay at the YMCA centre for the duration. Since almost all are either old or have mental health issues, we have decided to keep them at the facility itself. Moving them and getting them to adjust elsewhere could prove difficult," said Anil.

