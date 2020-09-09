Two held for assaulting MCH doctor

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police on Tuesday arrested two men for allegedly assaulting a doctor of the Medical College Hospital here. The accused are Vinod, 40, of Sreekariyam and Vimod alias Saju, 35, of Malayinkeezhu. According to the Medical College police, the incident took place at Chalakuzhy road on Monday when the doctor was proceeding to the hospital in a car. The accused had some altercation with the doctor over giving way for the vehicle. When the doctor argued with them, the accused took an iron rod and hit him on his head.