107 test Covid positive at care centre for homeless, elderly

As many as 107 people turned positive for Covid at a care centre for homeless and elderly people in Vettinad on Wednesday.

Published: 10th September 2020 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

A medic wearing a PPE prepares to collect samples for COVID-19 tests. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 107 people turned positive for Covid at a care centre for homeless and elderly people in Vettinad on Wednesday. Shantimandiram, a private run facility which has 130 inmates and six staff members, now has a total of 112 cases.The possibility of a spread was identified when a person escaped from the facility on Monday. The police tracked him down and test results showed he was Covid positive. He has been admitted to the General Hospital. On Tuesday, four others showed symptoms and were taken to the Nedumangad Taluk Hospital where they tested positive.

“We arranged for 140 tests at the Vembayam health centre soon after. The coordinator of the facility and his family are among the patients,” said Anil Thekkada, health standing committee chairman, Vembayam panchayat. All patients will be quarantined at Shantimandiram while those who are Covid negative will be moved to Vembayam panchayat’s institutional quarantine centre.

A team of 15 medical staff will work at the centre. “The team will have three doctors and they will stay at the YMCA,” Anil said.While their condition remains stable, the fact that many of them having comorbidities is a cause for concern. Earlier, a similar institution in Pulluvila had also seen a massive spike in cases. 

