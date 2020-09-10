STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
531, including 26 health workers, test Covid positive in Capital district

6 deaths reported | 448 local contact cases | 1,200 people newly put under observation

Published: 10th September 2020 05:58 AM

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Covid incidence in the state capital continued unabated on Wednesday with no fewer than 531 fresh cases, 448 of them through local transmission, being reported. Another disturbing feature of the pandemic’s growing footprint was the number of healthworkers (26), who figure among the new cases. The tally of health workers testing positive for the virus is also one of the highest for them here. 

Six deaths -- Ahammad Rifai, 65, from Vizhinjam, Sreejith,21, from Balaramapuram, Neelakanda Sharma, 68, from Manacaud, Shantha,70, from Malayankeezhu, Mohanan,70, from Vallakadavu and Floramma,76, from Valiyathura, were also reported in the district.The cases reported within the city limits continued to show a rising trend, with Manacaud, Chalai and nearby places recording fresh infections. In tests conducted on Wednesday,  Chalai and Karimadom Colony reported seven cases and  two cases, respectively. Manacaud ward, where Karimadom Colony is situated, reported 18 cases on Wednesday alone. Sparking concern, the original source of infection in six of these remains unknown.

Also, Thirumala (seven), Pappanamcode (six), Vallakadavu (five), Karamana (five), Kowdiar (four) and Medical College five) within the corporation limits  reported a high number of fresh cases.Towards the inter-state border near Parassala, Karakkonam reported a spike for the second day, back to back, with 11 fresh cases, followed by Kunnathukal with five fresh cases. Poozhanad near Kattakada reported six cases while Venjaramoodu recorded nine fresh cases. 

On Wednesday, 1,200 people were newly put under observation in the district, with 389 recoveries also reported. As many as 3,495 people are currently in hospital isolation while 19,352 people are in home quarantine. Also, 576 samples were sent for testing and 495 results were received on the day. 

707 arrested; Kollam rural tops in protocol violations
T’Puram: The state police on Wednesday arrested 707 people in connection with Covid-19 protocol violations in the state. A total of 1,750 cases were registered and 74 vehicles were seized. The police identified as many as 7,373 people in the state who did not wear facemasks. A total of five cases were registered for quarantine violations.

Despite the rise in Covid-19 positive cases and community transmission, Kollam rural has the most number of violators in the state. Kollam rural limit recorded 742 cases while the city reported 212 cases.  In Thiruvananthapuram rural limits, a total of 257 cases were registered while 160 people were arrested. In the city limits, a total of 170 cases were registered. Malappuram, Wayanad and  Kannur districts, which also have seen a spike in positive cases, witnessed less number of violations.

COVID 19
