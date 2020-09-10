Another 34 schools on hi-tech path

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The General Education Protection Campaign launched by the state government has triggered unprecedented progress in the education sector, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He said the success of the campaign can be attributed to the whole-hearted support it has received from all sections despite diverse political affiliations.

The Chief Minister was inaugurating via videoconferencing the completion of works in 34 schools that were being developed as part of the state government’s ambitious plan to turn one school in each assembly constituency into a centre of excellence. Pinarayi said all schools in the public sector were turned hi-tech.