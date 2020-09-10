STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IFMA launches chapter in Kerala, aims to improve facility management

The International Facility Management Association (IFMA), India, has launched its chapter in Kerala, the fifth chapter of the association in the country.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The International Facility Management Association (IFMA), India, has launched its chapter in Kerala, the fifth chapter of the association in the country. With a member count of 24,000 in more than 103 countries, IFMA is the world’s largest and a widely accepted association for facility management professionals. Harikrishnan Mohankumar, UST Global, Thiruvananthapuram, has been elected the president of the Kerala chapter. The leadership executive committee comprises Rana T, Abhilash M R, and Vijay Kappanna.

With the formation of the Kerala chapter, the board will work strongly with industry experts to elevate various facility and corporate real estate businesses to bring a change in the way they function. According to Harikrishnan, there has so far been no professional body in Kerala for facility management. “With the way space are being built and management of infrastructure is pacing in the country and the amount of advancement that has happened, there has to be a professional approach to the subject,” said Harikrishnan.
He added that people working in the sector should hold relevant qualification and IFMA would play a crucial role in helping individuals understand the best practices and  benchmark standards.

“The evolution of this sector has been transformed from an unskilled practice to a specialised expertise since the Covid-19 outbreak as the pandemic has highlighted need for workspaces to be more efficient. Outside India, people tend to lose their job if they do no hold a relevant qualification in facility management. This will be the scene in a few years in India too. That’s the change we are trying to bring in with this body. It also helps Kerala facility management fraternity to have a global reach.”

According to Abhilash M R, the IFMA Kerala chapter will play a significant role in enhancing workplace service and solutions in the Kerala IT industry. “As the three major IT Parks in Kerala (Technopark, Infopark and Cyberpark) together hosts over 800 companies and more than one lakh professionals, IFMA Kerala chapter is expected to bring notable improvements in enhancing productivity and operational efficiency of companies in the state.” 

ACCREDITED assn 
With a member count of 24,000 in more than 103 countries, IFMA is the world’s largest and a widely accepted association for facility management professionals. Harikrishnan Mohankumar, UST Global, T’Puram, has been elected president of the Kerala chapter

