Houses at several places in Capital flooded in heavy rain

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following heavy rain in the catchment area here, two shutters of the Aruvikkara dam were on Wednesday lifted, resulting in flooding at some places situated on the banks of the Karamana river. One shutter of the Aruvikkara dam was raised up to 80cm while a second shutter was lifted by 50cm. Water entered houses at Attakulangara near the East Fort after the heavy torrent flooded the drains. Heavy rain also inundated Puthenpalam, Vallakadavu, NS Depot, Sreevaraham, Abbas Nagar and Puthen Road. Meanwhile, a relief camp was opened for residents of Sajeevan Nagar in Muttathara which became waterlogged. Twelve people have been put up at the camp opened at the Ponnara UP school.

The rapid response team of corporation was actively involved in flood mitigation efforts in Attakulangara though the persistent wet weather made matters difficult. A 24-hour control room too was opened by the civic body. The control room can be contacted at the following numbers: 9496434488 and 9947143605,

“Since the rain is continuing, a 25-member rapid response team of the city corporation will also be available round-the-clock. During the period, officials in zonal offices will be available throughout,” said Mayor K Sreekumar.

A motorist struggles to take his car forward on a flooded road in Kannammoola. Heavy rain has submerged many places in the city

| vincent pulickal

Jayalakshmi, councillor, Thampanoor ward, said waterlogging will continue to plague the city till the time there is open dumping of waste. “The waste dumped in Amayizhanjan canal blocks the drainage resulting in waterlogging. There are some ongoing constructions also. Once it’s sorted out, the situation should improve,” she said. Meanwhile, fishermen have been banned from venturing out for fishing activities till further announcement owing to the likelihood of high-velocity winds.