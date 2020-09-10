Music group gives monetary help to 10-year-old patient

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Music group Raag Tarang along with Lions Club International District 318A provided financial support worth Rs 65,000 to 10-year-old Sandra Sathikumar who is suffering from profound intellectual disability, epilepsy, cystic encephalomalacia (a serious brain disorder that can cause permanent tissue damage) and frequent seizures. Sandra lives with her single mother, Sheeja Sathikumar who works as a labourer. The money will be used for Sandra’s treatment.

The amount was collected from proceeds from small music programmes organised by Raag Tarang prior to the pandemic and contributions from donors. This is the third philantrophic project undertaken by Raag Tarang since its formation in 2017. Last year, the group had supported 10-year-old Athul for his kidney transplantation by raising Rs 3.51 lakh.

The cheque was handed over to Sheeja by film producer and actor P Dinesh Panicker who was the chief guest. The programme also saw Raag Tarang’s weekend online musical chat show, ‘Thara Sallapam’. Founders V G Eswar; Dr Lekshmy Srinivas, founder member and scientist at Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology, and singer Ajith Raj participated in the show.