STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Music group gives monetary help to 10-year-old patient

The amount was collected from proceeds from small music programmes organised by Raag Tarang prior to the pandemic and contributions from donors.

Published: 10th September 2020 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

cash, money, investment

For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Music group Raag Tarang along with Lions Club International District 318A provided financial support worth Rs 65,000 to 10-year-old Sandra Sathikumar who is suffering from profound intellectual disability, epilepsy, cystic encephalomalacia (a serious brain disorder that can cause permanent tissue damage) and frequent seizures. Sandra lives with her single mother, Sheeja Sathikumar who works as a labourer. The money will be used for Sandra’s treatment.

The amount was collected from proceeds from small music programmes organised by Raag Tarang prior to the pandemic and contributions from donors. This is the third philantrophic project undertaken by Raag Tarang since its formation in 2017. Last year, the group had supported 10-year-old Athul for his kidney transplantation by raising Rs 3.51 lakh. 

The cheque was handed over to Sheeja by film producer and actor P Dinesh Panicker who was the chief guest. The programme also saw Raag Tarang’s weekend online musical chat show, ‘Thara Sallapam’. Founders V G Eswar; Dr Lekshmy Srinivas, founder member and scientist at Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology, and singer Ajith Raj participated in the show.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The hospital was built using 128 customised shipping containers measuring 40-ft length by 10-ft height by 10-ft width. (Photo | Express)
Tata Group gifts India's first COVID hospital built from scratch to Kasaragod
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp