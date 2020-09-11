A long fight against waterlogging

Gautham S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A spell of moderate rain is enough to flood the Kamaleswaram-Kallattumukku road, which is taken by many to commute to Kovalam and East Fort. The stretch was heavily flooded after rain lashed the city incessantly on Wednesday. Flood water only started to recede by Thursday morning. Water gushed into houses and shops in the area while commuters on two-wheelers had a dreadful time wading through the stretch. According to the residents in the vicinity, the issue has been troubling them for the past 25 years. The roads branching from Valiyaveedu lane to Kallattumukku Mosque became severely waterlogged by 9pm on Wednesday. “We’ve raised the issue with successive MLAs of the constituency over the last two decades. The lack of a permanent solution is making our lives miserable,” says Sunil Khan, former secretary, Pournami Nagar Residents Association, Kamaleswaram.

Several protests had been staged by the residents demanding official intervention on the issue. “Work to increase the height of the road and cleaning of drains were undertaken by the previous administration. However, no proper work has been done for the past four years and this has escalated the situation. After a protest we held in January 2018, MLA O Rajagopal announced that `2 crore has been allotted for road and drainage works. Unfortunately, the project has not been implemented. The association also met with the district collector which resulted in cleaning of drains in the beginning of 2020 but it seems to have not helped much,” said Sunil.

Another cause of concern for the residents is the spike in two-wheeler accidents when the stretch gets flooded. “It is the main reason why we continue to stage protests. Many people riding with small children meet with accidents often. Also, the flood water enters the houses and shops in the area. Small scale retailers suffer heavy losses due to this. We will continue to protest till the authorities concerned find a permanent solution to,” he said.

According to Abu Mohammed, a shop owner in Kamaleswaram, waterlogging in the area leads to zero business for the retailers. “The business is already very dull due to the Covid-19 pandemic. On Wednesday, most of the shops had to be closed by evening as we had no buyers,” says Abu. According to V Giri, Kamaleswaram councillor, `90 lakh has been allotted by the government to undertake road and drainage repair works from Thiruvallam to Manacaud junction.

“However, the contractors are reluctant to start the work as a number of outstanding bills haven’t been cleared. This has delayed the construction by around 1.5 years.” He said that revamping the drain network alone won’t solve the flooding. “An extensive drainage system needs to be built on Valiyaveedu lane so that the flood water can be diverted. But the work may only begin after the next LSG elections,” added Giri.