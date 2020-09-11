STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Salary cut: Junior doctors to wait till Sept 20

Meanwhile, junior nurses who were on a protest path demanding increase in stipend rates decided to withdraw stir.

Published: 11th September 2020 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The junior doctors who had threatened to quit en masse on September 10 protesting against the salary cut decided to withhold the same till September 20. According to them, the decision was taken after they got an assurance from the health department that their issues will be resolved.

Earlier, 868 junior doctors had stated that if the government didn’t come out with an order promising full salary before September 10, they would resign from their job. The doctors had joined on a temporary basis for three months and were offered a salary of Rs 42,000. However, they alleged that they got the salary with a 20 per cent cut as part of the salary challenge.

TNIE reported that a re-consideration on salary cut of junior doctors is likely as the health minister’s office had written to the finance department to check the practicality of giving full salary for junior doctors without any cut.

Meanwhile, junior nurses who were on a protest path demanding increase in stipend rates decided to withdraw stir. They said they got a promise from Health Minister K K Shailaja that their stipend will be increased to `16, 680. They will rejoin duty on Saturday.

TAGS
junior doctors
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet, prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)
I drink cow urine every day for ayurvedic reasons: Akshay Kumar
CM Pema Khandu walking through forested areas so that he could meet his people, a nomadic tribe, in Luguthang village. (Photo | EPS)
With no road, this CM treks 24 km for 11 hours to meet his people
Made in India Electric Motorcycle, KRIDN. (YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | India's fastest electric motorcycle 'KRIDN' to be available in October, 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet and prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
When India had less than 60,000 COVID cases, actual infection was over 100 times bigger: ICMR study
Gallery
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp