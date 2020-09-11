Ulloor village office shut after staffer tests Covid positive

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 558 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Thursday alone including two persons who had died. The deceased are Baby, 65, of Parasuvaikkal and Rajendran Nair, 58, of Amaravila. As many as 483 patients recovered from the infection during the day.

The number of health workers testing positive remained high on Thursday also with 12 new cases being reported. After a staff member tested positive, the Ulloor village office was shut down. The office will be reopened only on Monday. The services will be available online till then. The areas in the city continued to report a large number of new Covid patients with Peroorkada reporting 14 cases, followed by Rajaji Nagar Colony (nine). The increase in cases in the colony is a cause for concern for the health department.

In the city, fresh cases were reported from several key places including Thirumala (9), Pachalloor (8), Manacaud (7), Anayara (6), Medical College (5), Ulloor (5), Valiyathura (5), Vazhuthacaud (5), Akkulam (5), Thiruvallom (4), Thycaud (4), Beemapally (4) and Sasthamangalam (3).

In the rural region, Vithura reported eight cases while Avanavancheri reported four. Parassala, Kunnathukal, Poovar and Mulloot regions also reported fresh cases.On Thursday, 944 people were put under observation in the district.