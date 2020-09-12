Three goons land in police net

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a crackdown on anti-social elements, the city police on Friday arrested three persons including notorious goon Deepu S Kumar. Deepu was involved in hacking another goon, Sarath Lal, recently. The arrested are Deepu S Kumar, 38, of Pongumoodu, his accomplices Prasanth, 38, of Pothencode and Anish, 38, of Ulloor.

According to police, the three accused landed in police net in a case related to the attack on the house and vehicle of 64-year-old Rajammal at Kallampally near Sreekariyam.Deepu attacked Sarath Lal on September 3 when both reached Chenthi near Sreekariyam on a motorcycle. During a verbal duel, Deepu took a machete and waved at Sarath. Sarath’s left arm was injured and he is still under treatment in medical college hospital. The CCTV footage of the incident had gone viral on social media.