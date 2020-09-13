566 new Covid cases, infections from unknown sources rise

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Along with the unabated number of fresh cases reported from the capital district, the spurt in infections where the original source remains unknown is posing a new challenge in the fight against the pandemic. Of the 566 people who tested positive here on Saturday, the source of infection in 101 cases could not be established. The day also reported six deaths -- Bhagavathy, 78, from Fort, James,76, from Neyyattinkara, Padmanabhan Potty, 101, from Kalady, Uzhamalaikkal native Ruhiya Beevi,76, Isha Beevi,72, from Manacaud and Vijayalakshmi Amma, 88, from Poojappura.

The cases reported from within the corporation limits continued to shoot up with Manacaud accounting for 24 cases and one death. Karamana(11), Rajaji Nagar(10), Poojappura, Ulloor (eight) Valiyavila and Vallakadavu (six) also reported high incidence. The rising cases at Rajaji Nagar, where over 4,000 people reside, remains a major concern in the city. Close to 50 tests are conducted here daily. Thirupuram (nine), Ottasekharamangalam (eight), Mullivula(eight) Mylam, Kallayam, Olathanni and Malayinkeezhu (seven) in the district’s rural areas also saw a fresh spike.

On Saturday, 1,071 people were newly put under observation in the district, with 393 recoveries also reported. As many as 3,649 people are currently in hospital isolation and 19,308 in home quarantine. Four hundred and three samples were sent for testing, with 446 results received on the day.