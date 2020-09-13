Denial of poll ticket led to suicide of CPM activist, say relatives

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after 41-year-old CPM activist Asha was found hanging in a building owned by the party at Udiyankulangara near Parassala, the relatives alleged that she was in depression after she was denied a seat in the upcoming local body elections to contest in Chenkal panchayat. Though she did not mention this in her suicide note, this was the key reason for her to take the extreme step, they said.

Asha was also an ASHA worker in Chenkal panchayat. When the candidature was discussed and names were recommended by the local CPM leadership, her name was initially in the list. However, her name was later removed following pressure from the local CPM leadership. Moreover, Asha mentioned in the suicide note that Kottamom Rajan and Joy, local CPM leaders, used to mentally harass her. Though she complained to the district leadership, no action was taken against them, she mentioned in the suicide note. Asha’s body was cremated on Saturday morning. Meanwhile, the Parassala police are yet to register a case against Kottamom Rajan and Joy on charges of abetment of suicide. Asha’s relatives alleged that though she had clearly mentioned two names, the police remain silent and they are not willing to register a case against the local leaders.

“In usual circumstances, the police will register a case against suspects even if they are not involved. But here, Asha had clearly mentioned the names. The suicide note also became public. So the police are under pressure from CPM district leadership not to register a case,” Mohanan, a relative said.

The police said a case cannot be registered until their involvement in the case is proved. “So far, there is no evidence against them. Though their names were mentioned, we cannot register a case against them. A probe is on and we will take appropriate action once they are found guilty,” said Sreeraj Chandrasekharan, Parassala SI.

When the body of Asha was brought to her native place from medical college hospital on Saturday, a group of Congress workers staged a protest and blocked the ambulance. This created minor tension. The workers alleged that the CPM leadership was trying to sabotage the case. However, the police brought the situation under control and dispersed them.