District Congress Committee member's get-together of goons at his Thiruvananthapuram residence sparks row

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram police are likely to interrogate a District Congress Committee (DCC) member after he hosted a get-together of notorious goons at his residence earlier this month.

The pictures of the event, hosted by Ani aka Chenthi Ani of Sreekariyam, have gone viral, following which the city police have initiated a probe. Ani was also accused of harbouring Sarath Lal, a goon who was recently hacked by another criminal. The viral CCTV footage of this incident had shown that Sarath had taken shelter at Ani's house.

The get-together that took place on September 1 shows several other criminals, including Om Prakash and Puthenpalam Rajesh, posing for pictures with Ani. The photos were released by the police as part of the investigation into hacking of Sarath Lal

The special branch of the city police has suspected that the group had gathered at Ani's house to plan for more attacks in the coming days. A detailed probe has been launched and Ani will be quizzed soon.

Speaking to the media, the DCC member said that Om Prakash was invited to his residence as he is an associate in the SNDP union. "Om Prakash was a former treasurer of SNDP and he was invited for my mother's death anniversary. He came with his friends along with many others I had invited. There is nothing unusual about the meeting," Ani said.

Chenthi Ani is also the husband of Thiruvananthapuram corporation Congress councillor Sini.