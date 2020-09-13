STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

District Congress Committee member's get-together of goons at his Thiruvananthapuram residence sparks row

The pictures of the event, hosted by Ani aka Chenthi Ani of Sreekariyam, have gone viral, following which the city police have initiated a probe.

Published: 13th September 2020 05:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2020 05:08 PM   |  A+A-

Chenthi Ani

Chenthi Ani with alleged goons at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram police are likely to interrogate a District Congress Committee (DCC) member after he hosted a get-together of notorious goons at his residence earlier this month.

The pictures of the event, hosted by Ani aka Chenthi Ani of Sreekariyam, have gone viral, following which the city police have initiated a probe. Ani was also accused of harbouring Sarath Lal, a goon who was recently hacked by another criminal. The viral CCTV footage of this incident had shown that Sarath had taken shelter at Ani's house. 

The get-together that took place on September 1 shows several other criminals, including Om Prakash and Puthenpalam Rajesh, posing for pictures with Ani. The photos were released by the police as part of the investigation into hacking of Sarath Lal

took place on September 1 at his residence. In addition to Om Prakash, Puthenpalam Rajesh and many other criminals were also spotted in the photographs along with Ani. The photos were released by the police itself in the investigation of the case of hacking Sarath Lal. Deepu, the accused attacker, was arrested on Friday. 

The special branch of the city police has suspected that the group had gathered at Ani's house to plan for more attacks in the coming days. A detailed probe has been launched and Ani will be quizzed soon. 

Speaking to the media, the DCC member said that Om Prakash was invited to his residence as he is an associate in the SNDP union. "Om Prakash was a former treasurer of SNDP and he was invited for my mother's death anniversary. He came with his friends along with many others I had invited. There is nothing unusual about the meeting," Ani said. 

Chenthi Ani is also the husband of Thiruvananthapuram corporation Congress councillor Sini.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chenthi Ani Ani District Congress Committee
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | EPS)
Madras High Court judge seeks contempt proceedings against actor Suriya for remarks on NEET
Ladakh stand-off: It’s time for strategic clarity
For representational purposes
Yoga, chyawanprash in new govt protocol for recovered Covid-19 patients
Dunnadi Asthan in south Kashmir's Shopian was electrified recently after a 63 KVA transformer was installed in the village.
Truly electrifying moment! After 73 years, J&K village begins tryst with light and hope

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp