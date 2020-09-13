STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kollam Rural tops the list of Covid violations with 703 cases

The state police on Saturday arrested 612 persons for violating Covid-19 protocol in the state. A total of 1,495 cases were registered and 57 vehicles were seized.

Published: 13th September 2020 05:45 AM

Healthcare workers getting ready by donning PPE with face shields before testing swabs through RT-PCR method

Representational image (File Photo| Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state police on Saturday arrested 612 persons for violating Covid-19 protocol in the state. A total of 1,495 cases were registered and 57 vehicles were seized. The police identified 5,389 people in the state who did not wear face masks. A total of five cases were registered for quarantine violations. 

Despite the rise in Covid-19 cases and community transmission, Kollam Rural has the most number of violations in the state. Kollam Rural limit recorded 703 cases while the city reported 210 cases. In Thiruvananthapuram Rural limits, a total of 252 cases were registered while 159 persons were arrested. However, the city witnessed less violations with 22 cases and 12 arrests.

Malappuram and Wayanad districts, which have also seen a spike in positive cases, witnessed less number of violations.  Kannur is the only district in the state which has no arrests and cases registered. The police said the patrolling and crackdown on Covid-19 violations will be intensified in the coming days.

Kollam COVID 19
