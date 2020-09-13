Pallickal becomes green panchayat

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Pallickal panchayat was on Saturday declared a green panchayat, with the coveted ‘Clean Panchayat’ title also coming its way. The declaration was made by V Joy, MLA. The panchayat has been implementing various projects under the Haritha Keralam Mission in all wards. The comprehensive implementation of eco-friendly projects with the help of Krishi Bhavan here helped the panchayat bag the title.

All wards in the panchayat have separate waste disposal systems where bio degradable and non-biodegradable waste are segregated. “To maintain a clean panchayat, we will launch projects with public participation. Anyone who helps us detect incidents of open dumping of waste will be rewarded,” said Adukkoor Unni, president, Pallickal panchayat.