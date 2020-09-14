STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID effect: No frisking of Thiruvananthapuram NEET candidates this year

The students were allowed to enter the hall after a strict check and thermal screening test.

Published: 14th September 2020 03:43 AM

A policeman checking a NEET candidate in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday

A policeman checking a NEET candidate in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. (Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Unlike last year, there was no frisking of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) candidates this time around. Instead, they were subjected to scanning using metal detectors. 

Those wearing headscarf were permitted to do so, but only after the scarves were inspected to prevent exam malpractice. Also, these candidates were asked to report sufficiently early so as to facilitate manual checking of the headgear, officials said. In Thiruvananthapuram, 12,757 candidates appeared at 38 centres. 

According to the candidates, the examination was easier compared to previous years. The students were allowed to enter the hall after a strict check and thermal screening test. Students were allotted different slots for entry to ensure that social distancing is maintained. A maximum of 12 candidates were allowed to write in an examination hall. It was 24 in previous years. 

The examination halls and the surroundings were disinfected earlier. The authorities had earlier said that parents accompanying students should strictly adhere to the regulations and precautions. Students were asked to take preventive measures such as using of masks, gloves and sanitizers and not to leave them at the centres. 

Meanwhile, parents and guardians were told not to gather in the vicinity of the examination centre as the huge crowd in front of an examination centre in Thiruvananthapuram for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical (KEAM 2020) examination had drawn flak. 

TAGS
NEET NEET 2020 NEET Thiruvananthapuram candidates KEAM 2020 COVID19 Coronavirus
