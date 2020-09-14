Men held in Thiruvananthapuram for passing on nude photos of minor

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cyber Crime police here on Sunday arrested three youths for allegedly circulating nude pictures of a 14-year-old girl on social media. The arrested are Sherin S S, 24, Robin Raj aka Kukku, 25, and Vinod, 33. All are natives of Mangalapuram, near Thiruvananthapuram.

According to police, Sherin had started acquaintance with the girl through Instagram and later befriended her through phone calls. One day, he insisted her to share her nude photo with him. Later, he forwarded her picture to Robin Raj and Vinod.

The accused have been charged under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The Cyber Crime police station recovered the phones, SIM cards and pen drives from them and remanded in judicial custody after producing them in POCSO court,