Men held in Thiruvananthapuram for passing on nude photos of minor

According to police, Sherin had started acquaintance with the girl through Instagram and later befriended her through phone calls.

Published: 14th September 2020 02:25 AM

Image for representational purpose only

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cyber Crime police here on Sunday arrested three youths for allegedly circulating nude pictures of a 14-year-old girl on  social media. The arrested are Sherin S S, 24, Robin Raj aka Kukku, 25, and Vinod, 33. All are natives of Mangalapuram, near Thiruvananthapuram. 

According to police, Sherin had started acquaintance with the girl through Instagram and later befriended her through phone calls. One day, he insisted her to share her nude photo with him. Later, he forwarded her picture to Robin Raj and Vinod.

The accused have been charged under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The Cyber Crime police station recovered the phones, SIM cards and pen drives from them and remanded in judicial custody after producing them in POCSO court,

