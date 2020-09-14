STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No plan to contest poll, no retreat from Thiruvananthapuram airport lease stand: GTech

The clarification came amid a report that it was part of a platform preparing to contest elections. 

Published: 14th September 2020 03:37 AM

Thiruvananthapuram airport

Thiruvananthapuram Airport (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the privatisation of Thiruvananthapuram airport has become a point of debate with the elections approaching, the Group of Technology Companies (GTech), the industry body of information technology (IT) companies in the state, dismissed reports of joining any alternative political movements or contesting the coming civic body elections. 

The clarification came amid a report that it was part of a platform preparing to contest elections. Major political parties have opposed the privatisation but various voluntary groups including GTech favoured it. The debate started after the Central government decided to hand over the airport to Adani Enterprises Ltd on a 50-year lease.

"While we are distressed that the ruling and the opposition parties came together in the assembly to pass a resolution opposing the leasing of the airport, we do not want to directly engage in politics," said Sunil Jose, chairman of GTech. 

According to him, GTech would continue to work with the governments and fellow trade bodies for the development of the state and its citizens. "While the 1.5 lakh IT professionals who belong to the industry in the state have diverse political leanings, GTech has stayed away from mainstream politics and will continue to do so," said Binu Jacob, secretary of GTech. 

According to GTech, a state-of-the-art airport with modern amenities will significantly increase air connectivity, promote economic development and attract new investment to the Thiruvananthapuram and other southern districts.

