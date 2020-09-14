STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Rural Panachamoodu market in Thiruvananthapuram district set for big makeover

The Kerala State Coastal Area Development Corporation is the implementing agency.

Published: 14th September 2020 02:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 02:24 AM   |  A+A-

Parassala MLA CK Hareendran

Parassala MLA CK Hareendran (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The rural Panachamoodu market at Vellarada in the district is set for a big makeover. The tendering of the first phase of renovation work has been completed and the work will begin next month. The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) is funding the Rs 20 crore project. It has sanctioned the first instalment of Rs 5 crore. 

The market, located near the Tamil Nadu border, is famous for cheaper prices for vegetables. Most of the vegetables sold at this market are from the neighbouring state. The market has dedicated two each day for vegetable and plantain sales. One day is for cattle sales though the business is low these days. 

Parassala MLA CK Hareendran said that the renovation work is aimed to attract more buyers and sellers to the market. "We would give sufficient facilities for farmers to sell their goods directly, without middlemen. The customers will be able to get goods for the cheapest prices," he said. He said the new structure, a large two-storey building spread over one acre, will be of international standards. 

There will be an escalator and large freezer rooms to store perishable goods. The first floor will have separate units for selling vegetables, fish, meat etc. Stalls and parking facility will be arranged on the ground floor. A total waste management plant and use of solar power will be the other highlights. There will be a cafeteria and refreshment rooms. 

The Kerala State Coastal Area Development Corporation is the implementing agency. The first phase work will be completed by February.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KIIFB Panachamoodu market CK Hareendran
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | EPS)
Madras High Court judge seeks contempt proceedings against actor Suriya for remarks on NEET
Ladakh stand-off: It’s time for strategic clarity
For representational purposes
Yoga, chyawanprash in new govt protocol for recovered Covid-19 patients
Dunnadi Asthan in south Kashmir's Shopian was electrified recently after a 63 KVA transformer was installed in the village.
Truly electrifying moment! After 73 years, J&K village begins tryst with light and hope

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp