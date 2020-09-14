Rural Panachamoodu market in Thiruvananthapuram district set for big makeover

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The rural Panachamoodu market at Vellarada in the district is set for a big makeover. The tendering of the first phase of renovation work has been completed and the work will begin next month. The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) is funding the Rs 20 crore project. It has sanctioned the first instalment of Rs 5 crore.

The market, located near the Tamil Nadu border, is famous for cheaper prices for vegetables. Most of the vegetables sold at this market are from the neighbouring state. The market has dedicated two each day for vegetable and plantain sales. One day is for cattle sales though the business is low these days.

Parassala MLA CK Hareendran said that the renovation work is aimed to attract more buyers and sellers to the market. "We would give sufficient facilities for farmers to sell their goods directly, without middlemen. The customers will be able to get goods for the cheapest prices," he said. He said the new structure, a large two-storey building spread over one acre, will be of international standards.

There will be an escalator and large freezer rooms to store perishable goods. The first floor will have separate units for selling vegetables, fish, meat etc. Stalls and parking facility will be arranged on the ground floor. A total waste management plant and use of solar power will be the other highlights. There will be a cafeteria and refreshment rooms.

The Kerala State Coastal Area Development Corporation is the implementing agency. The first phase work will be completed by February.