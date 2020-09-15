BJP ward member joins CPM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Welfare standing committee chairman and Venniyoor ward member of Venganoor panchayat M Santhosh Kumar joined CPM on Monday. He was expelled from the BJP last week for anti-party activities. Santhosh was also the Venganoor BJP East zone president. The Venganoor panchayat is governed by BJP. At a press conference on Monday, Santhosh said BJP members were collecting commission for each development work in the panchayat. He said he was expelled from the party for raising his voice against corruption.