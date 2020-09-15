Eight CPM workers join BJP in Venganoor

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as eight CPM workers from Thozhichal at Venganoor in the capital have joined the BJP. BJP district president V V Rajesh received the newly-inducted party members. He said many members of the CPM would join the saffron party in the coming days due to their resentment over the Marxist party’s alleged involvement in corruption and gold smuggling.

CPM’s candidate to Venganoor panchayat president post Mini Venugopal, CPM branch member Sarala Kumar, former CPM candidate in Venganoor panchayat Shobhana, CPM member Chandran Nair and the party’s group members Sasidharan Nadar, Sunil Kumar, Anil Kumar and Omana were the workers who joined the saffron party.

Five Congress workers, a former president of Veera Saiva Sabha and a Janata Dal worker, also joined the saffron party. BJP district general secretary Venganoor Satheesh, Venganoor panchayat president Sreekala, Kovalam mandalam president Rajmohan, Venganoor panchayat development standing committee chairperson Shobhana and BJP state council member Radhakrishnan were present.