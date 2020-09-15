STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Rajaji Nagar residents caught between Covid and hunger

 Onam accelerated the Covid-19 spread at Rajaji Nagar with the daily count moving into double digits after the festival season.

Published: 15th September 2020 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

By  M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Onam accelerated the Covid-19 spread at Rajaji Nagar with the daily count moving into double digits after the festival season. Now families with Covid patients in the huge slum pocket are facing uncertainty as the ration goods are proving insufficient for survival. “Most families here have a lone breadwinner, who would be a daily wager,” said A G Sarath, a member of the youth brigade for Covid control at Rajaji Nagar.While patients are getting good medical care, less attention is paid to the family’s survival, said the 28-year-old.

“When one member contracts the virus, all others in the family have to go into quarantine. We wish the government provides us assistance on the lines of the relief offered to coastal areas. We also appeal to institutions and kind-hearted individuals to help the struggling families,” he said.Until mid-July, the Nagar stood insulated from the pandemic through effective “break the chain” practices. It barred outsiders from entering the area by tying ropes across its seven entry points. Only essential visitors were allowed. But the situation changed during the festival season, said local councillor M V Jayalekshmi.

“Until Onam, only a few cases were reported at Rajaji Nagar. The first two were corporation sanitation workers with no local transmission. But during Onam, the restrictions were thrown to the wind as people went to the markets for festival purchase and visitors came in large numbers,” she said.The councillor said that local contact cases too were on the rise. The health department conducts 50 tests on alternate days at the Nagar. Among the cases reported on Friday were a woman and her five-month-old baby, who are suspected local contact cases. The health department is giving them home care as it would be safes and more convenient for them.

The councillor shared her worries of a new trend at Rajaji Nagar -- people refusing to share contact details.
“They don’t want to speak about their contacts as they will be asked to go into quarantine, leaving them jobless. Also, there are patients who didn’t share their contact details for fear of making their contacts angry. This poses a risk to control measures,” she said. Only around 35 people turned up for testing on Friday as against a target of 50, she said.“This indifference is new,” she said.There are around 45 active Covid cases at Rajaji Nagar. 

Capital’s death toll crosses 150-mark
T’Puram: The capital district on Monday had 332 new Covid-19 cases. However, 415 people recovered from the illness on the day. The district currently has a total of 5,120 active cases. The infected on the day include 16 health workers and 313 cases of local transmission. The source of infection of 55 cases remains unknown. Three deaths were confirmed as due to Covid on the day. With this, the total deaths due to Covid in the district rose to 151.  

Stringent norms for migrant workers returning to state
T’Puram: The government has tightened the norms for employing migrant workers. The migrant workers returning to the state will have to undergo 14-day quarantine before joining work. As per the guidelines issued by the government all workers need to register at Covid-19 Jagratha portal before arrival and their permission is dependent on the facility available at the local level. The onus is on the contractors to provide clean and safe quarantine facility. The local body authorities will check the facility provided by the contractor. The contractors will also have to bear the expense of conducting antigen tests of workers returning without a Covid negative certificate. They have to bear the expense of boarding of technical consultants. The Covid tests for these consultants would be held within 96 hours of arrival. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Pushkar V/EPS)
Same-sex marriages not part of Indian culture and law: SG to Delhi HC
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Plasma therapy for Covid-19 patients can't be written off, says study
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan | Shekhar yadav
Paying fine doesn’t mean I have accepted SC verdict: Prashant Bhushan
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India will now have to deploy troops all along LAC: Ex-Army commanders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp