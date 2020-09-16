STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

After 50th year gala, Oommen Chandy to undergo surgery

Oommen Chandy’s family members are also expected to come down to Kottayam to witness the event at Mammen Mappillai Hall. 

Published: 16th September 2020 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

AICC general secretary and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. (Photo | EPS)

By CYNTHIA CHANDRAN
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the Kottayam DCC commemorates former chief minister Oommen Chandy’s 50th year as a legislator representing Puthupally assembly constituency, he will be taking a crucial decision regarding his health. For quite some time, the 76-year-old senior Congress leader has been postponing the surgery for removing the polyps in his throat. A decision on when and where the surgery has to be done will be taken by he and his family members on Friday.

Ever since Oommen Chandy came to know of Kottayam DCC’s plans to organise a relaunch pad for their ‘Kunjoonju’ in state politics on Thursday, he has shown his uneasiness to have it cancelled. Whenever his close circle of friends like MLAs Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan and K C Joseph were approached to know of the programme, they brushed it off as a low-key affair, fearing the wrath of their Kunjoonju. 

The crowd puller did kick up a ruckus, but finally he relented after it was agreed that he will go and meet his voters in all eight panchayats of Puthupally constituency from 10am to 2pm on Thursday. Oommen Chandy’s family members are also expected to come down to Kottayam to witness the event at Mammen Mappillai Hall. 

A source close to Oommen Chandy told TNIE that his friends and family members are keen to take him abroad for his throat surgery. “In fact, the AICC leadership has also put pressure on him to undergo surgery at the earliest. But Oommen Chandy is keen to have the surgery done in a hospital here itself,” said the source.The polyps in his throat were identified first during 2015 and later in 2019 for which he had undergone treatment in the US.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Oommen Chandy
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp