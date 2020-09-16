Chennithala’s walkout speeches released as book

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A book comprising the walkout speeches delivered by Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala in the assembly was released here on Tuesday. Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy released the book, titled ‘Fight in the assembly’, by giving a copy to former minster C Divakaran. Similar functions were organised in Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram and were presided over by Deputy leader of the Opposition M K Muneer and KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran, respectively.

“Though several books comprising the assembly speeches of leaders have been released in the past, this is first time a book of walkout speeches is being released in the state,” said Muneer, who heads Olive Publication, the book’s publishers. The interventions and discussions held “in the sanctum sanctorum of the democracy” has to be made part of history, Mullappally said.