STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Single-day Covid tally crosses 600-mark in Capital

Of the 656 patients, 626 infected locally

Published: 16th September 2020 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

Covid testing, Coronavirus

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Taking a turn for the worse, the district on Tuesday recorded 656 new cases, of which 626 contracted the infection through local transmission. With this, the number of active cases in the district has shot up to 5,503. Meanwhile, 268 patients recovered during the day.   Pregnant women directed to stay under room quarantine.With the situation spiralling out of control, the health department has asked expectant mothers to strictly follow room quarantine. 

“Expectant mothers should strictly adhere to room quarantine. This means they shouldn’t come into contact with anyone who has had outside exposure. They should also restrict themselves from attending any kind of functions. It should also be noted that hospital visits must be made whenever necessary,” said District Medical Officer (DMO) K S Shinu. The custom of relatives calling on expectant mothers should also be avoided, added the DMO.

As per the instructions issued by the health department in this regard, expectant mothers have been asked to do light exercises and consume nutritious food and drink ample water. “Special treatment facilities have been arranged for expectant mothers who test Covid positive. Women who are up to seven months pregnant and Covid positive will be treated at Peroorkada ESI Hospital and those who are more than seven months pregnant will be treated at Poojapura Women and Children Hospital and SAT Hospital,” stated the instructions. The department also stated that those who are in containment zones and in primary contact lists should only visit hospitals after undertaking the Covid test. 
 
5 more die 
Five more Covid deaths were confirmed on the day, taking the tally to 156 in the district. As many as 931 people were put under surveillance. The district currently has 20,815 people under home surveillance, 585 in institutional quarantine and 3,694 in hospitals.

864 held for violating Covid protocol in state

T’Puram: The state police on Tuesday arrested 864 people in connection with Covid-19 protocol violations in the state. A total of 1,679 cases were registered and 54 vehicles were seized. The police identified as many as 5,901 people in the state who did not wear facemasks. A total of nine cases were registered for quarantine violations. Despite the rise in Covid-19 positive cases and community transmission, Kollam rural has the most number of violations in the state. Kollam rural limit recorded 704 cases while the city reported 138 cases.

In Thiruvananthapuram rural limits, a total of 222 cases were registered while 149 persons were arrested. The city recorded 173 cases and 26 arrests. Palakkad and Kasaragod districts recorded 136 and 145 cases respectively. Less number of violations were reported from Kannur, Malappuram and Wayanad  districts where positive cases have seen a spike. Kannur reported the least violations with seven arrests and 11 cases registered. 

Spots from where most cases reported
Kulathoor30
Balaramapuram 18
Mylakkara18
Perumkuzhy     12
Manacaud 12
Mulluvila11
Karamana 10

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp