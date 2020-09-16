Single-day Covid tally crosses 600-mark in Capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Taking a turn for the worse, the district on Tuesday recorded 656 new cases, of which 626 contracted the infection through local transmission. With this, the number of active cases in the district has shot up to 5,503. Meanwhile, 268 patients recovered during the day. Pregnant women directed to stay under room quarantine.With the situation spiralling out of control, the health department has asked expectant mothers to strictly follow room quarantine.

“Expectant mothers should strictly adhere to room quarantine. This means they shouldn’t come into contact with anyone who has had outside exposure. They should also restrict themselves from attending any kind of functions. It should also be noted that hospital visits must be made whenever necessary,” said District Medical Officer (DMO) K S Shinu. The custom of relatives calling on expectant mothers should also be avoided, added the DMO.

As per the instructions issued by the health department in this regard, expectant mothers have been asked to do light exercises and consume nutritious food and drink ample water. “Special treatment facilities have been arranged for expectant mothers who test Covid positive. Women who are up to seven months pregnant and Covid positive will be treated at Peroorkada ESI Hospital and those who are more than seven months pregnant will be treated at Poojapura Women and Children Hospital and SAT Hospital,” stated the instructions. The department also stated that those who are in containment zones and in primary contact lists should only visit hospitals after undertaking the Covid test.



5 more die

Five more Covid deaths were confirmed on the day, taking the tally to 156 in the district. As many as 931 people were put under surveillance. The district currently has 20,815 people under home surveillance, 585 in institutional quarantine and 3,694 in hospitals.

864 held for violating Covid protocol in state

T’Puram: The state police on Tuesday arrested 864 people in connection with Covid-19 protocol violations in the state. A total of 1,679 cases were registered and 54 vehicles were seized. The police identified as many as 5,901 people in the state who did not wear facemasks. A total of nine cases were registered for quarantine violations. Despite the rise in Covid-19 positive cases and community transmission, Kollam rural has the most number of violations in the state. Kollam rural limit recorded 704 cases while the city reported 138 cases.

In Thiruvananthapuram rural limits, a total of 222 cases were registered while 149 persons were arrested. The city recorded 173 cases and 26 arrests. Palakkad and Kasaragod districts recorded 136 and 145 cases respectively. Less number of violations were reported from Kannur, Malappuram and Wayanad districts where positive cases have seen a spike. Kannur reported the least violations with seven arrests and 11 cases registered.

Spots from where most cases reported

Kulathoor30

Balaramapuram 18

Mylakkara18

Perumkuzhy 12

Manacaud 12

Mulluvila11

Karamana 10