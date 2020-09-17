28 more health workers test Covid positive

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district reported the highest single-day tally on Wednesday as 675 people tested positive for Covid, including one person who died. Of them, 642 were infected through local transmission. The deceased is Nijamuddeen (61) from Pappanamcode. Worryingly, 28 health workers also tested positive on the day. While a spike in cases was expected in September, the increasing numbers have left the district administration and health department scrambling for answers.

A few cases in the new cluster formation at Manvila of Kulathoor where 110 people tested positive in a factory were announced on the day. Thirty cases from the factory in Manvila were reported on Tuesday while 39 were reported on Wednesday.“We cannot shut down establishments for long at this point even with the cases spreading this fast. We can only implement the Covid protocol more strictly and try to ensure that establishments function following these guidelines,” said a city corporation official in response to the cluster formation at the factory.

As a result, the number of people under home observation is now slowly increasing. As on Wednesday, 28 more people are under home observation. Other regions in the city corporation limit also saw high number of cases including Manacaud (13), Vettucaud (11) and Vattiyoorkavu (14). Parassala towards the border reported 10 cases.

On Wednesday, 2400 people were newly under observation in the district. 418 recoveries were also reported in the district. As many as 3649 people are currently under hospital isolation in the district while a total of 20889 people are under home quarantine. 726 samples were sent for testing. 402 results were received on the day.29 people who needed psychological support called the mental health help line. 3417 people in quarantine were called and offered mental support. 90 calls were made to the collectorate control room. A total of 585 people are under institutional quarantine in 72 centres in the district.

726 arrested in state for violating protocol

T’Puram: The police on Wednesday arrested 726 persons in connection with Covid-19 protocol violations across the state. A total of 1,632 cases were registered and 27 vehicles seized. The police identified as many as 6,063 people in the state who did not wear facemasks. A total of eight cases were registered for quarantine violations. Despite the rise in Covid-19 positive cases, Kollam rural remained top in the number of violations in the state with 676 cases.

As many as 155 cases were reported from Kollam City area. In Thiruvananthapuram rural limits, 194 cases were registered and 146 persons were arrested, while 244 cases and 20 arrests were reported from the city limits. Kasaragod district recorded 135 cases and 66 arrests. Fewer violations were reported from Malappuram and Wayanad districts which had been witnessing an increase in the number of Covid cases. Wayanad reported the least violations with no arrests and three cases. The police said the patrolling and crackdown on Covid-19 protocol will be intensified in the coming days due to rise in cases with unknown sources of infection.

8 new containment zones in district

T’Puram: The district administration on Wednesday declared eight new containment zones. Varuvilakom colony in Kazhakoottam, Thengappura and Kavaradi in Paalkulangara in the city corporation limits, Anappara and Vattavila at Mandapakunnu in Nellanad panchayat, Udaya Garden region at Anappad in Malayinkeezhu panchayat and Mudakkal and Chemboor in Mudakkal panchayat are the new containment zones. District Collector Navjot Khosa urged people living in these zones and the neighbouring regions to maintain extra vigil. Meanwhile, Malaikkal and Panappamkunnu in Kilimanoor panchayat, Palaikkonam, Irinjal and Pallivetta in Aryanad panchayat, Maruthamcode in Athiyannoor panchayat and Thottamukku and Pulimoodu in Tholicode panchayat were removed from the list on the day.