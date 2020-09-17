STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Corp removes 887 illegal hoardings from Capital roads

Partially damaged hanging banners, hoardings and advertisement posters after political events or other functions are a common sight on city roads.

Published: 17th September 2020

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Partially damaged hanging banners, hoardings and advertisement posters after political events or other functions are a common sight on city roads. Despite the ban imposed as per the court directive, illegal hoardings and flex boards continue to endanger motorists and pedestrians. As many as 887 illegal hoardings and flex boards were removed from the corporation limits and containment zones by the Revenue Wing of the city corporation during a recent inspection.

Corporation authorities had taken the step to remove the unauthorised boards following the High Court order which also states penalising the offenders. The Revenue Wing conducted a drive to crack down on illegal hoardings, posters and flex boards which had been erected during the lockdown period.“Since last year, the Revenue Wing has been engaged in removing hoardings and boards erected. Although there has been a decrease in the number of illegal hoardings and boards around the city during the pandemic-induced lockdown, there are many repeat offenders even despite the strict instructions from the local bodies,” said a revenue official.

Special squads deployed by the city corporation have been engaged in removing the unauthorised flex boards and hoardings. Most of the stretches including Vellayambalam, Museum and East Fort, with more number of hoardings and boards, have already been cleared. Regular inspections are being conducted across the city and strict action is taken if any unauthorised boards are erected.

Hoardings placed on either side of footpaths, bridges or curves will be removed. “In the wake of the upcoming elections, more inspections on unauthorised boards will be carried out in the city. The public can also alert the authorities about such illegal hoardings erected precariously on footpaths or roads based on which strict action will be taken against the offenders,” said a corporation official.

