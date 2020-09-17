STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

K-Fon to connect 8,000-plus govt institutions by year-end

 Despite facing delays due to the Covid pandemic and heavy rain, work on the state government’s ambitious Kerala Fibre Optic Network (K-Fon) project is very much on track.

Published: 17th September 2020 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite facing delays due to the Covid pandemic and heavy rain, work on the state government’s ambitious Kerala Fibre Optic Network (K-Fon) project is very much on track. By December this year, over 8,000 government offices and educational institutions, of the total 30,000 planned, will be linked through K-Fon network. 

“Also coming up by the end of this year is a Network Operating Centre - the state-wide control facility for the network - at Infopark in Kochi. Also, the Data Recovery Centre at Vydyuthi Bhavan at Pattom will also become operational by December,” said Moses Rajkumar, deputy chief engineer, KSEB. K-Fon is a joint venture between KSEB, Kerala State IT Infrastructure Ltd (KSITIL) and the state government. 

The 7,000-km-long backbone fibre of K-Fon is being drawn through high tension transmission towers of KSEB while the end-user is connected through KSEB poles. “A total of 5,000 km of optical fibre has already been drawn across the state which links 100 small towns,” said an official who is part of the project’s implementation. 

GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Networks), a technology that enables a single feeding fibre to serve multiple homes and small businesses, is currently being provided by private players in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode. Once K-Fon becomes operational, GPON will be available even in remote locations in all 14 districts, the official said. A consortium led by Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) is executing the ambitious `1,028-crore project. BEL consortium will be in charge of operation and maintenance of the 35,000-km long network for the next seven years. 

The road ahead 
After linking around 30,000 government institutions as envisaged in the contract with BEL consortium, the project will then be used to provide internet connectivity to 20 lakh BPL families. In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, it will help in the online education of students from underprivileged families, said an official. 

Mobile operators that offer internet through wired as well as wireless mode can also lease out the fully-wired and more reliable K-Fon network for its operations. Cable TV operators, who pay pole rental charges to KSEB can also utilise the K-Fon network.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp