Nedumangad completes social auditing

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The social auditing report of all projects implemented by Nedumangad municipality was published recently, making the civic body the first in the state to complete the exercise.

The 35 projects that underwent social auditing include Jaivagramam and Killiyar Mission. The Killiyar Mission was implemented by Nedumangad block panchayat outside the city limit and is in the final stage with land reclamation on the banks of the river now under way.

Through Jaivagramam project, the block panchayat cultivated crops in barren lands across in its limits creating employment and business opportunities for the public. Through agri incubators, the civic body helped people set up business enterprises as part of the Jaivagramam project. Through the incubators, not only does the block panchayat create job opportunities for own brand of products, it also gives training to aspiring business persons.

The social audit was done to evaluate the impact and shortcomings of these ambitious projects in Nedumangad block panchayat. The report was released by minister Kadakampally Surendran in an online conference held on Tuesday. “The social auditing was done by ten teams over six months. Public meetings were held and field visits made to finish the auditing. More than 100 people took part in the auditing procedure. We had evaluated the failings and tried to resolve them,” said Biju B, Nedumangad block panchayat president.