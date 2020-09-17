STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Sudhakaran U-turn: Writes to Railway Minister for more trains

The Railways has reinstated several express, passenger and Memu services in the neighbouring states, as part of unlock 4.

Published: 17th September 2020 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran

G Sudhakaran. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Facing pressure from various rail passengers’ groups, the minister in-charge of railways in the state, G Sudhakaran, has written a letter to union railway minister Piyush Goyal demanding more special trains for the state. He blamed the Centre for not allocating more trains to the state while being generous to other states.

In an apparent climbdown from his stand that states did not have any role in requesting  for stops for trains, Sudhakaran on Wednesday took a U-turn and asked the railway minister for reinstating 36 stops for Janshatabdi, Ernakulam-Nizamuddin Express, Lokmanya Tilak Express.The railway officials said the train allocations were based on specific requests made by the states.

The Railways has reinstated several express, passenger and Memu services in the neighbouring states, as part of unlock 4. The stops are curtailed as part of railway’s policy to maximise profit The state had not taken any step for getting trains till the other day when the passengers pointed out travel woes. “We did not ask for additional trains. Are you sure other states received trains?,” Sudhakaran asked TNIE on September 14.  The minister also demanded more trains to travel to Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Alappuzha- Kannur intercity and Guruvayur - Thiruvananthapuram inter-city trains.

The Railways is running seven special trains, including Venad and two Janshatabdi trains, at present. Though it decided to cancel these trains on grounds of poor patronage, it differed the decision due to the intervention of the state government and MPs. A railway officer said the stops were reduced on the request of the state government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G Sudhakaran Piyush Goyal
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp