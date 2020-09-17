Teen in Thiruvananthapuram befriends minor girl through Instagram, abuses her sexually

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 19-year-old youth was arrested on Wednesday for blackmailing and sexually abusing a minor girl. According to police, the arrested Thoufeeq, a native of Perumala, Nedumangad had abused the girl after befriending her through Instagram.

The police said he was arrested based on a complaint from the 16-year-old girl, according to whom Thoufeeq had come to her residence one night and abused her after threatening that her morphed nude pictures would be circulated in social media.

After getting to know each other through Instagram, the couple used to frequently chat with each other, which developed into a relationship. The girl also shared her picture to the accused.

The police are verifying his call list to check whether more girls have fallen prey to the youth. Thoufeeq has been booked under Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and later remanded in judicial custody after producing him in the POCSO court.