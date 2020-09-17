Woman YC workers try to barge into Jaleel’s house

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: 9 woman Youth Congress activists were arrested by Museum police for trying to barge into the premises of the official residence of Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel demanding his resignation on Wednesday. According to police, the activists reached Cantonment House gate near PMG junction where the minister’s residence is located around 1 pm and an activist tried to jump over the gate and wall of the house. However, four male police personnel who were in charge of security blocked them and prevented them from entering the premises.

At that time, the minister was present at the residence. Soon after, a team of woman police personnel arrived and tried to shift the protesters into the police jeep. But they refused and staged a sit-in on the road raising slogans against the minister. However, the woman police personnel took one by one into the jeep and were taken to the Museum police station. All of them were booked under Sections 143, 147, 148, 149, 188, 283 and 332 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertained to various offences.